UP BJP chief suffers finger injury

Singh's little finger of the right hand was almost severed during a party function. He was taken to the Vardhaman Hospital for first aid. Doctors said that he may require surgery on the finger.

The state BJP chief was in Muzaffarnagar on Monday to participate in a function for the party's membership drive when the accident took place.

It is not yet clear how the accident took place, but sources said that senior officials immediately reached the spot on hearing the accident. They accompanied the BJP chief to the hospital.