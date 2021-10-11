UP BJP chief summons Ajay Mishra to Lucknow

Mishra has, so far, avoided meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh, after the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur Kheri in which his son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly mowed down nine persons, including four farmers with his SUV.

According to sources, the party high command is upset with the Union minister over the incident and his refusal to express his regrets over the incident.

"The party state president wants to talk to Ajay Mishra Teni and then communicate the same to party high command," said a BJP source.

It is noteworthy that during a party meeting on Sunday evening, the state BJP president had said that, "Being a leader does not mean that you can mow down anyone with your Fortuner."

