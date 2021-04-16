UP BJP expels 11 for 'indiscipline' in Panchayat polls

In a letter, BJP district president in Hathras, Gaurav Arya, stated that the party decided to expel 11 members due to their anti-party activities.

Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 11 party workers, including former cabinet minister Ramvir Upadhyaya's son Chirag Upadhyaya, for "indiscipline" and supporting opposition candidates in the Panchayat polls.

Interestingly, many BJP members were either found campaigning in favour of opposition candidates or contesting independently after not getting tickets from the party.

The issue arose after former MP from Fatehpur Sikri, Seema Upadhyaya, wife of former cabinet minister Ramvir Upadhyaya, filed her nomination as an independent candidate against BJP candidate from ward 14 -- Ritu Upadhyaya, who is also her sister-in-law.

Another BJP member Chamma Sharma, wife of Dr. Avin Sharma, also filed her nomination as an independent candidate from the same ward.

Besides Chirag, Dr. Avin and his wife Chamma, other members who were expelled are Devdutt Sharma, Chandravir Singh, Krishna Sisodiya, Sonu Chauhan, Ranu Jaudon, Rinku Jaudon, Geeta Devi and Somesh Yadav.

