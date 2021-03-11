UP BJP gets 323 member committee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Hardeep Singh Puri, Yogi Adityanath, Vinay Katiyar, Laxmikant Bajpai, Smriti Irani are prominent names among the 28 permanent invites in the committee.

Lucknow, March 11 (IANS) The UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, announced a 323-member state executive committee with 94 special invitees.

All district presidents, district in charge and mayors will be invitees in the committee.

Earlier, in August last year, the state president Swatantra Dev Singh had announced a 41-member team with 16 vice-presidents, seven general secretaries, 16 secretaries, one treasurer and one deputy treasurer.

