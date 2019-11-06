UP BJP leader blames Pak for air pollution

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China should be blamed for the high levels of pollution in the national capital region and adjacent areas and alleged either of the two neighbouring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.

"Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai, ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us," BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda told ANI.

"We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas," he added. Sharda said Pakistan was frustrated ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah took charge and was resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it could not register a single victory in any battle. Sharda said Pakistan was frustrated ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah took charge and was resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it could not register a single victory in any battle. "Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said. "Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said. The BJP leader also criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the alarming pollution levels in the national capital region. The BJP leader also criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the alarming pollution levels in the national capital region.