UP BJP legislator's son booked for assaulting man

Neeraj, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chetram from Powayan constituency of Shahjahanpur, has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 147 (punishment for rioting) and others.

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 28 (IANS) The son of a BJP legislator has been booked for allegedly assaulting a man in a poll-related rivalry.

The victim, Shankar Sagar, alleged that Neeraj thrashed him under the influence of alcohol.

The FIR against Neeraj was registered at Sadar Bazar police station after locals blocked Shahjahanpur-Palia highway and shouted slogans against the MLA.

A cross FIR has also been filed by the MLA against Sagar, who was booked under SC/ST Act and also for attempt of murder.

According to Shankar Sagar, "Neeraj misbehaved when I was sitting at a shop. My cousin is the village head and he thought that I am campaigning for the upcoming panchayat elections."

On the other hand, the MLA said: "Sagar along with others used to sit near our camp office and create problems for women in the area. That is why my son asked him to sit somewhere else. Later in the night, he along with his cousin Ganga Sagar and others came to my home with an intention to kill me."

Station house officer (SHO) Ashok Pal said, "MLA Chetram has also given a complaint that Ganga Sagar, along with others, came to their house and tried to kill him by throwing a brick and he narrowly escaped. We have registered cross FIRs."

The SHO added "Sagar has sustained visible injuries. But there was no visible injury mark on the MLA or on his son's body."

CO City Praveen Kumar has been appointed as the investigation officer for both the cases.

