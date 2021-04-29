UP BJP loses 3rd MLA to Covid

Lucknow, April 29 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh lost its third legislator to Covid this week when Nawabganj MLA, Kesar Singh Gangwar, 64, succumbed to the virus at a Noida hospital.

He is the third legislator to succumb to Covid in a week.

Singh was with BSP before being expelled by party chief Mayawati in 2016 on charges of anti-party activity. He later joined BJP and won from Nawabganj seat in the 2017 Assembly elections.