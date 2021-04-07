UP BJP MLA creates ruckus at DM office, video goes viral

Lucknow, April 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Dheeraj Ojha, on Wednesday, created a ruckus at the office of the district magistrate in Pratapgarh, alleging that the names of his supporters have been deleted from electoral rolls at the behest of the local leaders.

The MLA, who represents the Rani assembly seat in the Vidhan Sabha, tore up his clothes and claimed that he was beaten up by SP Akash Tomar. He lay down on the floor and alleged that he faced a threat to his life from the SP.