UP BJP pushes ahead with 'Kisan Samvaad' programmes

BJP leaders have reached out to lakhs of farmers throughout the state through the programmes, held in 806 blocks, including the districts in western Uttar Pradesh where the farmers' resentment have been the most notable.

Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is pushing ahead with its 'Kisan Samvad' programmes even as agitating famers have planned to intensify their ongoing protests against the three farm laws.

The party had 'kisan samvaad' programmes planned as a major event during the eight-day schedule commemorating four years of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

The event was meant to tell farmers what all the state government has done for them.

Though the programmes were held for other target groups as well, like women, youth, street vendors and others, farmers were one of the considerable groups the party addressed in the programmes.

UP BJP Vice President Vijay Pathak said: "The programmes were held everywhere and nowhere did we get to see any protest by farmers. Why would there be a protest when the Modi government and Yogi government have done so much for them?"

The party office-bearers said the mass contact programmes have nothing to do with campaigning for panchayat elections as similar programmes were planned in previous anniversaries of the government also.

Farmers constitute the largest group of voters in the upcoming panchayat elections and their posture will decide the outcome.

Besides the 'Kisan Samvaad', programmes are also being held to highlight the Yogi government's schemes for women which were held at 391 places and for youth at 2,923 places.

--IANS

amita/ksk/