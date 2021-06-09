UP BJP to appoint conveners for all assembly seats

The move comes in the wake of intense speculation about possible changes in the party and the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, June 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said that the party workers would soon be asked to fan out across the state and create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP by projecting the faces of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh said that the BJP will appoint conveners for all 403 assembly seats in the state to lend further traction to the party's preparedness to take on an aggressive opposition which has been trying to corner the BJP over alleged mishandling of the pandemic.

"The party workers will visit villages and highlight the schemes and achievements of the Modi as well as the Yogi government. The party will also rely on the hard work of its workers," he said.

The UP BJP chief hailed Yogi Adityanath as one of the most popular and hardworking chief ministers the state has ever had.

He said that the party organization has already started the exercise of holding meetings with district-level functionaries to begin the spadework for the assembly elections.

"For the time being, the party workers would be engaged in 'Sewa Hi Sangathan', the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda," he said.

This campaign will continue till July end and aims at persuading people to go in for vaccination and provide services to the those who have suffered in the pandemic.

"The party will also help the state government in spreading awareness about post Covid care," he said.

--IANS

amita/bg