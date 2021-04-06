UP BJP to connect workers at booth level on foundation day

Lucknow, April 6 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate its foundation day on Tuesday by hosting a series of functions at the booth level.

This is being done in order to connect with party workers at the booth level at a time when panchayat elections are underway.

While the party has lined up a function at its state headquarters in Lucknow which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, party general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders, party functionaries at the booth level have been asked to organise meetings and functions to mark the day.