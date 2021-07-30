UP BJP to felicitate panchayat winners

The party's idea of felicitating panchayat winners is aimed at firming up its support in the rural areas on the eve of the Assembly elections that are due early next year.

Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh BJP will felicitate those who have won in the recent panchayat elections in the presence of BJP President J.P. Nadda, who is scheduled to visit Lucknow on August 7 and 8.

The BJP has won 66 of 75 zila panchayat chairman seats.

The BJP, which once was known as a primarily urban political force, has made inroads in the rural interiors.

"The beneficiaries of most of the schemes launched by the Modi and the Yogi governments in the past few years, have been the rural population. We want to maintain the momentum and felicitate the panchayat winners who will now play a proactive role in implementation of these schemes," said a senior party functionary.

The BJP is also determined to nullify the opposition campaign against it on issues like three farm laws, alleged Covid mismanagement, rising fuel prices and vaccination programme.

It is noteworthy that the opposition has accused the ruling party of resorting to foul play and using the police force to win the panchayat elections.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav went on to call BJP's win a 'mockery of free and fair elections' and a 'disgraceful face of power.'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, termed the panchayat results as a reaffirmation of people's confidence in the state's good governance and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government has already approved a Budget of Rs 1.75 lakhs for equipping and furnishing each village secretariat.

