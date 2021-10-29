UP BJP to send Diwali gifts to booth-level workers

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) In an apparent pre-election gesture, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is sending out Diwali gift boxes to its over 30 lakh booth-level workers.

The gift boxes contain sweets, door hangings and lotus-shaped earthen lamps.

State BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak, said, "It is a tradition to send out gifts during Diwali. We are a cadre-based party and on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we are simply connecting with our cadres."