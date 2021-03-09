UP BJP workers to spread awareness about Covid vax

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the campaign will be carried out with the help of party organisational leaders, MLAs and MPs.

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh will launch a campaign to convince people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and prevent the resurgence of the corona cases.

"Vaccination is one of the key steps in mitigating the pandemic completely," he told reporters.

Singh said that party workers had been asked to spread awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated and also clear the misconceptions about the side effects of the vaccine.

"Now that the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have got themselves vaccinated, there should be no hesitation in the minds of people," he said.

The move is also being seen as the party's effort to reach out to the people in the run up to the Panchayat elections and next year's Assembly elections.

"The party workers have worked in tandem with the state government in helping people when pandemic was at its peak. Whether it is providing ration to the needy or helping the migrants, party workers have done their best. They will now remove the hesitation over vaccine too," he said.

