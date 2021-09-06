UP BJP's frontal organisations to draw plans for Assembly polls

Theses will be the first meetings of the reconstituted team of the frontal organisations. The first such meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP women's wing was held on Monday in Lucknow. The meetings of the other morchas will be held in the coming days.

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The BJP has planned a state executive meetings of its frontal organisations (morchas) to discuss and draw plans for next year's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

There are seven morchas or frontal organisations of the BJP in the state -- women, youth, minority, OBC, SC, ST and farmers. All these units have been asked to hold meetings at the earliest.

A party leader said that these frontal organisations play an important role in reaching out to the different sections of the society.

"Senior leaders of the party, including central leaders, Union and state ministers, will guide the members of the morchas for next year's Assembly polls. Plans for state polls and the role of the respective morchas will be discussed at length," a party insider said.

A two-day state executive meeting of Uttar Pradesh Kisan Morcha will be held in Chitrakoot on September 11 and 12.

The national president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Raj Kumar Chahar, said that two meetings of the Kisan Morcha will be held in Chitrakoot to discuss organisational plans for next year's Assembly polls.

BJP national vice-president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and Chahar will be present in the Kisan Morcha meeting on September 12. On September 11, state office-bearers of the Kisan Morcha will meet.

Amid the unrest among the farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh over the three Central farm laws, the meeting of the Kisan Morcha holds significance as plans to pacify the agitating farmers are expected to be discussed.

The Other Backward Caste (OBC) morcha will hold its state executive meeting on September 18.

Uttar Pradesh BJP OBC Morcha president Narendra Kashyap told IANS that about 800 delegates from across the state will discuss the current political situation in the state and future plans for the Assembly polls.

The OBC community plays an important and decisive role in Uttar Pradesh politics and constitutes over 50 per cent of the total electorate in the state.

--IANS

ssb/arm