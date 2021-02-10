UP Board exams from April 24

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who announced the exam schedule, said the UPMSP board exams would begin on April 24 and end on May 12.

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced the dates for classes 10 and 12 board examinations 2021.

The high school examinations would be spread over 10 days while the intermediate examinations would be spread over 15 days.

A total number of 56,03,813 students would write the examinations this year.

--IANS

amita/khz/bg