UP boy writes exam with toes, gets 70% marks

"Since birth both my hands do not function, but I never considered it as a shortcoming. When my two elder siblings started going to school, I also requested my parents that I wanted to go to school, but the hurdle was how would I write. Trying to copy my siblings when they studied, I turned my toes into my hands and began writing with it," said Tushar.

Tushar Vishwakarma of Creative Convent College is an example of unmatched courage and grit, coupled with an indefatigable spirit.

Lucknow, Aug 2 (IANS) He wrote his examinations with his feet and scored 70 per cent marks in Class 12.

Tushar refused to take the help of a writer or request for extra time from teachers for completing tests or pre-board examinations.

"I used two different pens -- black and blue -- while writing the tests with my toes to make answer sheets look beautiful," he said.

Tushar aspires to become an engineer and his father, who does a small private job, is fully supportive of his son.

"My father Rajesh Vishwakarma faced a tough time in ensuring my admission. He went to various schools but they refused to give me admission and finally, he succeeded. I overcame my disability and started writing with my toes. I practiced for almost six hours a day and then started writing fast. I can also turn the pages of books with my toes," Tushar said.

Tushar is thankful to his teachers who have supported him. "They allowed me to sit on the floor and write my tests. I am happy with my marks. I got 67 per cent marks in Class 10 and now I have got 70 per cent in Class 12," he added.

--IANS

amita/dpb