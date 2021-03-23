UP boys sodomised, one killed; accused held

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishek, said. "The 6-year-old told us about the assault by a man from the same village.

The accused, Jabar Singh, has been arrested and booked for murder and under the POCSO Act.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 23 (IANS) Two minor children, aged nine and six, were sodomized and one of them was killed by a man in a Muzaffarnagar village of Uttar Pradesh.

"We then learnt about another missing child. Later, his body was recovered near a field in Khatauli. Both incidents are similar in nature and happened around the same time in the village. The accused has been arrested."

The accused Jabar Singh had spent seven years in jail before he got bail five years ago, in a case of double murder of his uncle and aunt in Meerut in 2009.

Police said Singh was staying alone in the village after his wife left him and took their child with her.

The two minors had gone missing on Sunday and the six-year-old boy returned home and narrated the ordeal to his parents, who, in turn, alerted the police.

A complaint was also registered at the Khatauli police station after the body of the 9-year-old was recovered on Monday.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

--IANS

amita/in