UP businessman ends life after spat, wife also attempts suicide

The family members found Amit Bansal, 31, hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Shastri Nagar locality under the Nauchandi police station here on Tuesday and informed the police.

Meerut (UP), Oct 6 (IANS) A Meerut-based businessman allegedly ended his life by hanging after an "altercation with his wife", police said on Wednesday.

However, seeing her husband hanging, the 29-year-old wife Pinky allegedly attempted to slash her neck and wrist.

Police said that they were trying to find out the exact reason that drove the victim and his wife to take the extreme step. The couple is well-known in social circles and have bureaucratic connections too.

An engineer-turned businessman, Bansal had a flourishing business. In 2016, he married Pinky, a fashion designer, and the couple have a daughter who is seven months old.

The police said that the couple was apparently happily married and would share their vacation photographs on the social media.

Pinky, meanwhile, has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Superintendent of Police, City, Vineet Bhatnagar said: "According to the family, Amit was happily married. Besides, he also was not under any apparent financial distress. We are trying to find out what exactly led to this. Things will be clear once Pinky can speak."

He added that from the CCTV footage, "it is evident that Amit went to the room and made a rope by cutting cloth and hanged himself. We are trying to get hold of their phones and other evidence to get a clear picture behind the incident".

--IANS

