UP buying power at Rs 22 per unit, says Yogi

Yogi Adityanath said that on normal days the same power was purchased at Rs 7 per unit.

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that in this festive season, his government was buying electricity at a cost up to Rs 22 per unit from outside sources because he did not wish to dampen the spirit of festivals.

Uttar Pradesh has been facing power crisis due to coal shortage.

The chief minister, for the first time, admitted to the crisis while addressing party workers at a programme initiated by the BJP to reach out to the OBC community ahead of the UP assembly polls.

The Chief Minister said, "We will not let the power crisis spoil the festivities in any of the districts. The state government is committed to provide power to the households of the poor and in rural areas to keep up the enthusiasm of the people, irrespective of caste, community, region or religion."

He further said, "It is unlike previous governments when power was supplied to just a few districts while others were left out in the dark, literally.

The Chief Minister's statement came amid reports that the private players were making money during the coal crisis that was precipitated after water percolated into coal mines because of incessant rains.

Yogi Adityanath had asked the power officials to coordinate swiftly with the Centre and the Coal India Limited to mitigate the crisis which was threatening to worsen the situation of the financially ailing UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The UPPCL is already running at an accumulated loss of Rs 90,000 crore.

Yogi Adityanath also slammed the previous SP government for fuelling riots and violence at the time of festivals.

He further flayed the opposition saying that nepotism was the 'biggest hurdle' on the path to development of the society and the nation as a whole.

He said the previous government followed the principle of 'sabka saath aur apne pariwar ka vikas'.

On the contrary, he said, the ruling BJP sought welfare of all sections of the society, irrespective of caste, community and religion.

--IANS

amita/skp/