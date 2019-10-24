UP bypolls: BJP leading on 6 seats, SP ahead on 2

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): BJP is leading in six constituencies out 11 while Samajwadi party is ahead on two seats.

Congress and BSP are ahead on one seat each and Apna Dal (Sonelal) is leading on one seat, as per trends of Election Commission till 11:19 am

Bypolls were held for the Assembly seats of Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar on October 21.



Of the 11 seats, eight were held earlier by the BJP and Pratapgarh was represented by BJP-ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the SP and BSP, respectively.

The bye-elections were necessitated after some MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha and resigned as members of the Assembly. The constituency of Ghosi fell vacant following the resignation of the sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar.

Rampur, considered a bastion of Samajwadi party and its senior leader Azam Khan, fell vacant after Khan was elected to Lok Sabha. SP has fielded Azam's wife Tanzim Fatima against BJP's Bharat Bhushan. Fatima is leading with 26,629 votes while Bhooshan is trailing with 13,405. (ANI)