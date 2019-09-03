UP cabinet allots land for Atal Medical Varsity

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer of land to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University that will be set up in a 50-acre area near Chak Gajaria farm in the city.

Out of the total land, 20 acres will be provided by the Health Department and 15 acres land each will be provided by the Medical Education Department and the Lucknow Development Authority. This land was earlier given to Super Speciality Cancer Institute.



The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also approved the land transfer for construction of bus stand in Kanth Tehsil in Moradabad. The project is worth Rs 3.30 crore and will cover a total area of 1200 square metres. It will be completed in one year.

State government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said minister Suresh Khanna has been made the Chairman of the fifth state finance commission committee. Ministers for Panchayati raj, urban development and rural development have been made members of the committee. (ANI)

