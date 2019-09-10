UP cabinet approves interim relief to victims of mob lynching

The proposal is in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement of July 17, 2018, where it said that victims of various crimes, including mob lynching, rape and acid attack will be granted 25 per cent interim compensation at the level of District Magistrate.

"Earlier Subordinate Services Selection Commission used to do selection on Group A and B posts, which will now be done by the Public Service Selection Commission. The age for application has also been increased from 35 years to 40 years," the minister said.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved amendment in UP Agricultural Services Rules. Earlier applicants only with the degree of B.Sc (Agriculture) could apply for UP Agriculture Services but now applicants who have B.Sc degree in Forestry, Horticulture, Home Science and Community Science will be also eligible to apply. The cabinet approved the proposal for Rs 3,221 crore government guarantee for 23 cooperative sugar mills for the 2019-20 crushing season along with one-time solution scheme of jaggery and khandsari units of the state for which the government will bear loss of Rs 49.09 crore. The proposal for increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy was also approved in the meeting. The MSP has been increased from Rs 1,815 to Rs 1,835 per quintal. It also approved the new agriculture export policy seeking to double agriculture export by 2024. A special session of UP's bi-cameral legislature comprising the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad will be convened on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. As per the proposal approved by the cabinet, the session will begin on October 2 at 11 a.m. lasting till October 3 night. The other proposals which were approved in the meeting included making Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax free, providing land for construction of bus station in Dibiyapur, giving 59.70 hectare of gram sabha land for the development of Jewar international airport free of cost and amendment of UP Excise Act.