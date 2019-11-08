UP Chief Secy, other officials reach Supreme Court for meeting with CJI ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Friday arrived at the Supreme Court here along with other officials for meeting with Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The top officials will meet the CJI over preparedness ahead of the verdict on the decades-old Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid title suit case that is expected later this month.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya district, in order to maintain law and order before and after the expected judgment in the Ayodhya case. Section 144 has been imposed in the district till December 10 in anticipation of the verdict in the matter.Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace. He also asked the officials to stay alert and pro-active.From August to October, the Supreme Court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.The judgment is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when Gogoi demits from office. (ANI)