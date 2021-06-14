UP: Child falls into borewell,rescue operation on

Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad said that the child's movement can be noticed and he is responding.

The incident took place about 8:30 am under Nibohara police station area in Fatehabad in Agra rural.

Police said that the rescue operation had started.

Agra, June 14 (IANS) A five-year-old child fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell while playing in Dhariyai village here on Monday.

An eyewitness said that the child fell into the borewell that was dug by his father.

"We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child had caught and he has been responding to our queries," the villager added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said that oxygen was being provided to Shiva, the child.

District authorities, police and medical team are on spot, he added.

"We have informed army personnel and National Disaster Response Force about the incident and they will be reaching in a while," he said, adding that child's movement is being monitored and he is responding to the queries.

--IANS

amita/sdr/