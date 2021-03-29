UP child rights panel chief targetted by cyber frauds

The fraudsters created a fake Facebook profile with his name and photograph and sent several messages to his relatives and acquaintances seeking money for a medical emergency.

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 29 (IANS) Cyber fraudsters have now targeted the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR).

The chairman, Dr, Vishesh Kumar Gupta, came to know about it when people started calling him and inquiring about his health.

Gupta then informed police about it and a case has been registered.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Majhola, Mukesh Shukla, said that, "The case has been taken over by the cyber cell. The process of tracing the hackers involved in the fraud has been started. And the account has been suspended."

Gupta also took to his Facebook account to inform people that his name and photograph were being misused. He said that a fake profile was created in his name with some ulterior motives and requested people not to accept any friend request or respond to any message.

"I suddenly started getting calls from my friends and relatives who informed me about the messages being sent through a Facebook account, impersonating me. Within a couple of hours, I received more than a hundred calls on my phone regarding the friend requests and messages. I immediately filed a complaint with Moradabad police and a case was registered at Manjhola police station," he said.

