The incident took place on Tuesday while the boys were returning home from school.

Jalalabad police outpost in-charge Pawan Saini said the boys had an altercation over trivial issues after which the Class 3 boy stabbed him.

The victim, Amir, 9, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The eight-year-old student who stabbed Amir is absconding and a search is underway to apprehend him.