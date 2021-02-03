UP: Classes 6 to 8 likely to begin in 10 days

The official Twitter handle of CMO UP has also tweeted in this regard.

An official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the classes would be resumed only after doing a complete evaluation of the situation.

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is considering reopening schools in the state in the next ten days.

"According to the guidelines of the Government of India, the schools should be considered for starting classes from Class 6 to Class 12 in the next 10 days. These classes should be started only after a thorough assessment of the situation," it said.

This is not the first time the schools will reopen after the pandemic.

Earlier in October, the schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in a graded manner. The schools along with the coaching institutes, outside the containment zones, were allowed to reopen in the state after October 15, 2020.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were issued by the state government and Centre for reopening.

This time too, the schools are expected to follow all the SOPs set before and after reopening.

As per the SOPs issued in October, the classes were to be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitization of premises will have to be followed by schools. Half of the students will attend the classes on one day and the remaining half the next day.

Meanwhile, UP Board practical examinations for 2021 begin on Wednesday.

This year, the examination would be conducted in two phases. The first phase will begin on February 3 and the second phase from February 13. As for the theory examinations, they are scheduled to be conducted in April/May.

--IANS

amita/dpb