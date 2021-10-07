UP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Barabanki road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.

"The death of people in the road accident in district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi."Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added.As many as nine people have lost their lives in the road accident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.According to the police, 26 people have been injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. (ANI)