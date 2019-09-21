UP CM blames Delhi for Agra's woes

Addressing a meeting, the Chief Minister said legal complications obstructd Agra's developmental process.

Yogi said the cleaning of the Yamuna and its rejuvenation were high on his government's priority and a part of the Namami Gange project.

He catalogued the achievements of his government in UP in the past 30 months, claiming the state was confidently marching ahead on road to progress.

The Chief Minister also visited the district headquarters at the Agra Collectorate. A group of lawyers shouted slogans demanding a high court bench at Agra.