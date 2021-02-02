UP CM calls cabinet meeting today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called a cabinet meeting at his residence at 11 am.



The training on e-cabinet will be given to ministers and they will be provided with iPads during the meeting.

Giving this information, the State Government spokesman said that after the e-cabinet system gets implemented, the proceedings of the Council of Ministers will be paperless. This step of the state government will give a boost to e-governance and e-office. Also, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', there will be ease and speed in executing the works.

The other ministers and senior officials will be present during the meeting and will get training related to the functioning of the e-cabinet. (ANI)

