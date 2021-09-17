UP CM distributes tool kits to 21,000 beneficiaries under Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed tool kits to 21,000 beneficiaries under 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana'.



The Chief Minister said 11,000 beneficiaries will get Rs 171 crores financial assistance from the bank under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.

"Today's event is being organised to pay respects to the talents of our handicrafts artisans. UP government is organising a 'Vikas Utsav' to commemorate PM Modi's leadership for 20 years of service in power that has steered the country in a new direction," Adityanath said.

As part of 'Azadi ka Mahotsav', the government is targeting to provide 75,000 new tool kits to handicrafts and artisans in the coming three months.

Speaking further, Adityanath said, "One district one Product" has not only provided employment but also decreased the unemployment rate in the state.

"The unemployment rate in 2016 was more than 17 per cent, today it stands at near 4 to 5 per cent only," he said. (ANI)

