UP CM extends wishes on Navratri, says govt is ready for festivals ahead

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended wishes on Navratri and said that his government is prepared for the upcoming festivals in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "Navratri has begun from today onwards. On this occasion, I give best wishes to everyone. I pray to god that every citizen can contribute to the development initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."



"As festivals are ahead, so our government and administration are ready for providing security arrangements and basic facilities to the people," he said.

"I am very lucky because I get the opportunity to visit the Vishvanath temple here. We have distributed some books regarding the completing of 100 days of Modi government," he said.

"I get the opportunity today to spread government policies to the citizens," he added. (ANI)

