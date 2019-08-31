UP CM inaugurates Rs 9.96 crores worth projects in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated projects worth Rs 9.96 crores at Ramgarh Tal Lake here.

A total of 25 floating cascade fountains, one multimedia floating fountain and a 450 kW solar power plant were inaugurated.



"The history and culture of Gorakhpur will be displayed at the Ramgarh Tal Lake through the light and sound program here. This city has retained its original traits in the modern days, but it is the duty of the people and all the leaders of the area to enhance its beauty," Adityanath said

These projects have been built under the National Lake Conservation Programme of the Government of India and the Pollution Control and Conservation plan of the Urban Development Department for Ramgarh Tal Lake. (ANI)

