UP CM offers prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Temple, reviews development works

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers there on Sunday.He reviewed the developmental works being carried out at the temple including 'expansion of Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Queen Ho Memorial Park, Ram Katha Park, beautification of Ram Kath Gallery and Ram Ki Paidi'.The development works include widening many city roads, construction of multilevel parking sites, and revamping of bus and railway station, state Information and Public Relations Department informed."There is also a plan to make Ayodhya a solar city, besides augmenting existing facilities. In addition, the renovation of all the religious, mythological, and historical sites of the '84 Kosi Parikrama' is also being carried out to add to the beauty of the city," it said.According to the release, the government has decided to appoint a world-class consultant to prepare a new model of development for Ayodhya. (ANI)