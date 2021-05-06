UP CM orders 20 O2 concentrator per health centre

The state used to have 32 tankers before the demand shot up but now 90 tankers are being used and the efforts are afoot to supply 800 MT to 850 MT of oxygen. It will be the largest-ever supply volume in the state.

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) To ensure abundant availability of oxygen for critical Covid patients across entire state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to provide as many as 20 oxygen concentrators to all the Community Health Centres (CHC).

To ease the crisis of medical oxygen in the midst of its unending demand, as many as 4,370 oxygen concentrators have already been provided in all the districts by the government so far.

Besides, on the instructions of Yogi Adityanath, ventilators have also been provided to all the districts and regular functioning of all the life-saving medical equipments has been ensured.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has also asked the chief secretary to access the demand, review the availability of the life-saving fluid and maintain its adequate supply on a daily basis to ensure synergy across all public, private hospitals and the state government.

He has also instructed the State Health and Medical Education Department to recruit trained man force for operating ventilators and other medical equipments in required districts with immediate effect.

To give a major boost to the availability of medical oxygen amid the second wave, work is being conducted on a war footing to set up Oxygen producing plants in not only state-run medical colleges and institutions but also at all such private medical colleges and institutes, which do not have LMO based oxygen plants.

The Chief Secretary, in this regard, has been asked to supervise the daily developments and ensure the timely completion of the task. With this, several oxygen refilling plants that had been shut down, have been revived.

The monitoring system has live information on the demand of oxygen by hospitals in various districts, allotment and loading of oxygen in the vehicles, live location of vehicles moving on the highways, the supply of the oxygen and its utilization.

The spokesman said that O2 tankers are being sent in districts including Basti, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur, whereas, oxygen is being provided via trains in Bareilly and Moradabad. In Agra, the demand for oxygen is being fulfilled via airways.

For provision of oxygen to patients in home isolation, instructions have been issued to identify and allot an oxygen refilling plant for every district.

