UP CM participates in mass contact drive in Gorakhpur to garner support for CAA

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended a 'Jan Sampark programme' here to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

In a bid to dispel rumours about the newly enacted citizenship law, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.



The campaign will conclude on January 15.

As part of its programme, the BJP has also launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for the people where they can register their endorsement to the new law by giving a missed call.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

