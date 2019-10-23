UP: CM sanctions Rs 15 lakh, house to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to the wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed last week.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help the family of Kamlesh Tiwari has sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 lakh and a house in Mehmudabad area of Sitapur district," stated a press release.



The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to take the accused to a fast track court for a speedy trial.

On October 18, Kamlesh was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 22.

An Ahmedabad court on Wednesday granted 72 hours transit remand of Ashfaq and Moinuddin to the police of Uttar Pradesh.

In all, five persons have been arrested so far. The other arrested accused are Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, who were on Tuesday sent to police custody for four days.

