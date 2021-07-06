UP CM visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow's SGPGI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Tuesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow to meet the former CM Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of Critical Care Medicine.



As per a press release, there is a slight improvement in Singh's condition.

"There is a slight improvement in his sensorium today as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when CM enquired about his well-being," the release read.

A team of senior doctors is supervising Singh's treatment, and his vital parameters were reported to be under control.

On Sunday evening, Sanjay Gandhi PGI in an official statement informed, "Kalyan Singh had been feeling unwell for almost two weeks. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine."

Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night. (ANI)