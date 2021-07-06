UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to BJP ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee here on his 120th birth anniversary on Tuesday.



The CM garlanded Mookerjee's photograph at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow. Cabinet ministers and senior state party leaders were also present on the occasion.

"His views differed from the then Central government when Article 370 was added to the Constitution. He quit the government and dedicated himself to the service," Adityanath said.

Mookerjee (1901-1953), who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

"Dr.Mukherjee a great patriot, freedom fighter and eminent educationist," the CM said about the Jana Sangh leader adding that he was a great advocate of the country's unity and integrity.

The chief minister said, "Today, Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead with new enthusiasm. This is due to the fulfillment of the dreams of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who sacrificed his life in 1953."

Born in Kolkata in 1901, Mookerjee led a campaign against Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He died under detention in 1953.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "At present, every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is being given all constitutionally guaranteed rights under the provisions of the Constitution. The lesson of India's unity and integrity that Mukherjee taught is now seeing the light of the day. The vision of 'One nation Best nation' is finally realized." (ANI)