UP CM Yogi Adiyanath meets Mulayam Singh

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh at his residence here on Wednesday. Mulayam Singh's younger brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged Diwali gifts.

However, it is not known what exactly the two leaders discussed. It is being said that during the meeting, Yogi extended Diwali greetings and inquired about Mulayam Singh's health.

Sources said Yogi met Mulayam Singh to extend Diwali greetings. But, in political circles, the meeting has raised eyebrows as Akhilesh Yadav was not present in the meeting. In June, Yogi had met Mulayam Singh at his residence, but at that time both Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were present. hindi-dpb