UP college vice principal held for spreading child-lifting rumours

Rupesh Singh, vice-principal of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Inter College was arrested on Saturday for spreading rumours that two students from primary section were missing for the last two days and had probably fallen victim to child-lifters, said Sidhauli Circle Officer Ankit Kumar Singh.

"He also gave this information to the principal and other teachers of the college. The rumour spread like wildfire in the locality after which some parents stopped sending their children to school and informed the police about it," the officer said.

When a police team reached the college to trace missing children, it found that all the students were present and the absentees were at their homes. However, Singh again started spreading rumours on Saturday after which a complaint was again lodged with the police. Thereafter Atariya, Station Officer, Pushparaj Kushwaha reached the college and arrested the vice principal. "A police team was again asked to check the claims, which were found to be untrue after which Singh was arrested," added Kushwaha. The vice-principal has been booked under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.