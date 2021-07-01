UP Cong begins social media training camps ahead of polls

The training sessions will focus on the dos and don'ts of social media and teach the Congressmen on how to spread information about the 'misdeeds' of rival political parties.

Lucknow, July 1 (IANS) The Congress in Uttar Pradesh will be conducting training camps focussed on social media handling for its leaders and workers from Thursday.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee is going to organize a special training camp to train its leaders and workers. Congress will organize a two-day training camp from July 1 to July 8 in 7 out of its 8 zones of UP.

"In this, the state vice-president of each zone, state general secretary, state secretary, district presidents, city presidents and block presidents of all the districts associated with that zone will be trained.

"These training camps will be first organized in Allahabad Zone from 1st to 2nd July and then in Sultanpur from 2nd to 3rd July, in Lucknow from 3 to 4 July, in Mathura from 4 to 5 July, in Jhansi from 5 to 6 July and in Ghaziabad from 6 to 7 July and then It will finally be held in Bareilly from 7 to 8 July."

He said that this was a part of the party's preparation for the next UP assembly elections, due early next year.

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been virtually holding meetings with party leaders and giving directives for party programmes.

The Congress, fraught with infighting in Uttar Pradesh, has been lagging behind in poll preparations. The party failed to make its mark in the panchayat elections, leaving the party cadres further demoralized.

