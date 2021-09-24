UP Cong extends date for prospective candidates' application

Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for applications for the Assembly polls.

In a letter sent to all party units, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that applications form from prospective candidates will now be received till October 10.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was September 25. Each candidate was asked to deposit a sum of Rs 11,000.