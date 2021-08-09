UP Cong launches 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign

According to state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party will hold various demonstrations including the marches in all Assembly constituencies over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' 'plight' and the law-and-order situation.

The campaign, called "BJP Gaddi Chhodo", has been launched on the anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement'.

Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) The Congress on Monday launched a campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

"On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from the British rule five years later. We are starting the 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign and are confident of good results in the next year's Assembly polls."

The Congress will undertake a march for about 5 kilometres through the main market of each Assembly segment. During the march, the Congress workers will also raise slogans like 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo'.

Responsibilities of the campaign have been entrusted to 400 odd state unit office bearers who will ensure the success of the campaign.

Potential candidates for the Assembly election have also been asked to actively participate in the event.

Ajay Kumar Lallu further said, "The Congress will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party is confident that it will make a comeback in the state after over three decades under her leadership and supervision."

--IANS

amita/dpb