UP Cong President attacks Yogi government on garbage burning in Kanpur dumping yard

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said that the state government is not taking stern action against officials who are ordering the burning of garbage in the dumping yard but registering cases against the common man who is burning stubble.

While on a visit to the dumping ground of Kanpur Municipal Corporation, Lallu said: "The government is registering a case against the common man who is burning stubble. Why is it not taking any action against the officials who are passing orders to burn garbage here? Due to this, people of the city are falling sick but the government is ignoring this"He further added that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has turned the land into a mountain of garbage which has become a breeding bed for various diseases, most dominantly dengue. "People in many villages in the locality are sick. This should be immediately solved," he added."We are facing a lot of problems due to this dumping ground especially children and old people. Breathing issues and dengue have become so common but the government is not taking any action. We want the BJP government to take some stern action. They are not listening to our serious issues," a local told ANI. (ANI)