UP Cong protests against fuel price hike

Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) The Congress staged demonstrations across the state on Monday in protest against the continuous increase in fuel prices.
Party leaders led the demonstrations in various districts, carrying placards and shouting slogans.
In some districts like Gorakhpur, the Congress workers came on bullock carts to underline their protest against the increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.
In Lucknow, a heavy deployment of police was made at Parivartan Chowk where the Congress activists gathered in large numbers.
Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told reporters that time had come to take to the streets because the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state were completely insensitive to the people's problems.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who addressed a meeting of party leaders through the virtual mode on Monday, also directed party leaders to take up issues related to inflation, problems arising due to the poor management of corona, farmers and irregularities in the panchayat polls.
She also asked party leaders to focus on training camps and strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.
--IANS
amita/dpb