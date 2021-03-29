UP: Cong wants action against RSS workers, threatens agitation

Former CLP leader Pradeep Mathur said that the way the police personnel were beaten up by RSS and BJP workers had demoralised the entire police force and rather than taking action against the culprits, policemen had been suspended and booked on charges of attempt to murder.

Mathura, March 29 (IANS) The Mathura unit of the Congress has threatened to launch an agitation, if an FIR is not registered against RSS and BJP workers for allegedly thrashing policemen a day earlier.

He alleged this was the second such incident when the right-wing workers had taken law in their own hands and were allowed to go unpunished.

Mathur said that everything is on record as several videos of the incident are available on social media.

"These people should have been booked under National Security Act (NSA) along with other sections of IPC. We will launch an agitation soon if the guilty persons are not booked. They can be identified from the photographs and video clips of the incident.

