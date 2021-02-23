UP Congress General Secretary resigns from party

New Delhi/Lucknow, Feb 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Brahma Swaroop Sagar resigned from the party on Tuesday alleging groupism and indiscipline in the party. Sagar, who was given the important organisational assignment, left the party on a day when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took part in a 'kisan panchayat' in Mathura.

Sagar was in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) earlier and had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though he lost in the elections, Sagar was given the important assignment in the party. Sources said that the party's reliance on turncoats has cost it dear as many have left the party because of lack of committment.

Congress' Lok Sabha candidates Kaisar Jahan, Ramakant Yadav, Savitribai Phule are some of the leaders who have quit the party and joined other outfits.

On February 19, a batch of senior leaders had joined the Samajwadi Party, including two former ministers, R.K. Chaudhary (Lucknow) and Jai Narain Tiwari (Sultanpur), who left the party to join the SP.

Chaudhary was a cabinet minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party government before he joined the Congress. Tiwari was a minister in the Kalyan Singh government and was a member of the breakaway BSP group called Jantantrik BSP.

Talking to reporters, the former ministers said that the Congress has become 'directionless' and 'delusional', and theye were feeling 'suffocated' in the party.

--IANS

