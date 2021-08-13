UP Congress leaders to spend 3 days in villages

"Under this campaign, party leaders and workers will stay in 30,000 identified villages and wards for 75 hours. The programme will begin on August 19 and end on August 20, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," said UPCC President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh will now spend three days in 30,000 villages, establishing a contact with over 90 lakh people, as a part of the party's celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Speaking about the campaign, Lallu said: "The state government has failed on all fronts and their faulty policies, myopic vision has made people from all walks of life suffer. The campaign aims to expose their wrongdoings."

He further said that under the campaign, a 'Mera Desh, Mera Gaon' programme will be held to discuss problems like stray cattle menace, price rise, difficulties in farming and lack of employment.

He added that the programme was being launched on the directions of the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress also plan to felicitate freedom fighters, their families and senior citizens during the campaign.

--IANS

amita/ksk/